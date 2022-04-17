WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 941 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather