FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

309 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas,

Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

