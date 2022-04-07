WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 229 PM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR ALL OF THE OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND ALL OF THE TEXAS PANHANDLE EXCEPT DEAF SMITH COUNTY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PANHANDLES... The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas... Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Hutchinson...Roberts... Hemphill...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...Rest of today. Northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent both today and Friday. * Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 7 today. 2 to 3 on Friday. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect through 9 PM CDT. Fire Weather Watch in effect from 12 PM through 8 PM on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam... Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham...Potter...Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 7. * Timing...Through 9 PM CDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather