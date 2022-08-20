TX Tropical Prediction Ctr, Miami, FL Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Tropical Prediction Ctr, Miami, FL Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

TROPICAL STORM WARNING

FOUR WATCH/WARNING ADVISORY NUMBER 5

NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL042022

452 PM EDT SAT AUG 20 2022

.POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE FOUR

CAUTION...THIS PRODUCT ONLY APPROXIMATELY CONVEYS THE EXTENT OF

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND AND SURGE WATCHES AND WARNINGS. PLEASE SEE

THE LATEST PUBLIC ADVISORY FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER FOR

THE PRECISE LATERAL EXTENT OF WIND WATCHES AND WARNINGS ALONG THE

COAST...AS WELL AS THE APPROXIMATE LATERAL EXTENT OF SURGE WATCHES

AND WARNINGS. THE PRECISE EXTENT OF SURGE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CAN BE FOUND IN THE NWS NATIONAL DIGITAL FORECAST DATABASE HAZARD

GRIDS.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 430 PM CDT...

At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Spring, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Humble, Spring, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah,

Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Woodloch, Bush

Intercontinental Airport, Chateau Woods, Splashtown, Porter Heights,

Lake Houston, New Caney and Porter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2994 9532 3005 9549 3029 9542 3016 9511

TIME...MOT...LOC 2052Z 214DEG 8KT 3006 9537

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Montgomery, southwestern Liberty and northeastern Harris Counties

through 430 PM CDT...

At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Lake Houston, or 8 miles west of Dayton, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

Western Liberty, Dayton, Kingwood, Plum Grove, Kenefick, Dayton

Lakes, Lake Houston and northeastern Atascocita.

LAT...LON 2992 9502 3001 9519 3031 9506 3015 9475

TIME...MOT...LOC 2053Z 216DEG 12KT 3006 9503

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Midland.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Midland, Midland International Air and Space Port and Midland

Airpark.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

