TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 583

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

543 PM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 583 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA JASPER NACOGDOCHES

NEWTON POLK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY TRINITY

TYLER

TORNADO WATCH 583 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS

UNION

IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

COLUMBIA LAFAYETTE NEVADA

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 PARISHES

IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA

CALDWELL GRANT JACKSON

LA SALLE LINCOLN OUACHITA

UNION WINN

IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO

CLAIBORNE DE SOTO NATCHITOCHES

RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST TEXAS

ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY,

BRADLEY, CENTER, CLARKS, COLFAX, COLUMBIA, COUSHATTA, DRY PRONG,

EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GRAYSON, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL,

HOMER, JENA, JONESBORO, LEWISVILLE, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA,

MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, MIDWAY, MINDEN, MONROE, MONTGOMERY,

NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, OLLA, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL,

PRESCOTT, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT,

SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, WINNFIELD, AND ZWOLLE.

