TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 582

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1003 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 582 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BOSQUE BOWIE

CAMP CASS CHEROKEE

CORYELL DELTA FALLS

FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG

HAMILTON HARRISON HENDERSON

HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON

LAMAR LEON LIMESTONE

MCLENNAN MADISON MARION

MORRIS NAVARRO PANOLA

RAINS RED RIVER ROBERTSON

RUSK SMITH TITUS

TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT

WOOD

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Central Fannin County in north central Texas...

* Until 1045 AM CST.

* At 1004 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located over Trenton, or 14 miles southwest of Bonham,

moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Randolph around 1015 AM CST.

Bonham and Bonham State Park around 1025 AM CST.

Dodd City around 1030 AM CST.

Honey Grove, Crockett Lake and Coffee Mill Lake around 1045 AM

CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Lannius, Windom, Gober, Lamasco, Cotton Center, Bailey, Carson,

Allens Chapel and Allens Point.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

