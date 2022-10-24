TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 553

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

553 PM CDT MON OCT 24 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 553 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN

COLEMAN COMANCHE CONCHO

CORYELL EASTLAND ERATH

HAMILTON HASKELL JACK

JONES LAMPASAS LLANO

MCCULLOCH MASON MENARD

MILLS PALO PINTO RUNNELS

SAN SABA SHACKELFORD STEPHENS

TAYLOR THROCKMORTON YOUNG

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN COLEMAN COUNTIES...

At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Anna,

moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Bangs and Grosvenor around 605 PM CDT.

Lake Brownwood and Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty around 610 PM CDT.

Lake Brownwood State Park and Byrds around 615 PM CDT.

Early around 620 PM CDT.

Blanket around 630 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Owens,

Fisk, Thrifty, Echo and Hords Creek Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

San Angelo.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather