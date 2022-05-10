TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 198

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

453 PM CDT TUE MAY 10 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN

BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO

CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE

COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT

CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS

ECTOR FISHER FLOYD

GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK

HALE HALL HOCKLEY

HOWARD IRION KENT

KING LAMB LUBBOCK

LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND

MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN

PARMER PECOS REAGAN

SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING

STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER

TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN

UPTON VAL VERDE WARD

WINKLER YOAKUM

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL HOCKLEY AND LAMB COUNTIES...

At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Littlefield,

moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Littlefield, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton, and Springlake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather