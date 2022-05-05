TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 181 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 453 PM CDT THU MAY 05 2022 TORNADO WATCH 181 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CHEROKEE FALLS FAYETTE GILLESPIE GRIMES HAYS HOUSTON LEE LEON LLANO MADISON MILAM MONTGOMERY NACOGDOCHES PANOLA POLK ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SAN JACINTO SHELBY TRAVIS TRINITY WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Williamson County in south central Texas... Northwestern Travis County in south central Texas... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liberty Hill, or 8 miles southeast of Bertram, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lago Vista, Hudson Bend, Liberty Hill, Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Volente, Brushy Creek, Wells Branch, Jollyville and Seward Junction. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather