TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 178 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 853 PM CDT WED MAY 04 2022 TORNADO WATCH 178 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BORDEN CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN CONCHO CROCKETT EDWARDS FISHER GLASSCOCK HASKELL HOWARD IRION JONES KINNEY MAVERICK MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS REAGAN RUNNELS SCHLEICHER SCURRY SHACKELFORD STERLING SUTTON TAYLOR TERRELL THROCKMORTON TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HASKELL COUNTY... At 853 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Weinert, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Weinert, Irby and Us-277 Near The Haskell-Knox County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Texas. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. BAYLOR CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL KENT KING KNOX MOTLEY ROBERTS STONEWALL WHEELER WILBARGER FOR EAST CENTRAL MOTLEY COUNTY... At 854 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cee Vee, or 15 miles northwest of Paducah, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Motley County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.