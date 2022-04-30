TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 165

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

823 PM CDT SAT APR 30 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE

GREGG HARRISON MARION

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH

UPSHUR

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK...

NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

eastern and northeastern Texas.

