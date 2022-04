TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 156

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

753 PM CDT WED APR 27 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

DALLAM HANSFORD HARTLEY

HUTCHINSON LIPSCOMB MOORE

OCHILTREE OLDHAM ROBERTS

SHERMAN

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

eastern Hartley county.

