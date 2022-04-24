TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 154

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

550 PM CDT SUN APR 24 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CROCKETT EDWARDS IRION

KIMBLE MENARD SCHLEICHER

SUTTON TOM GREEN VAL VERDE

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN IRION COUNTY...

At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barnhart,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near...

Mertzon around 640 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

