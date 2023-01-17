TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ 718 FPUS54 KSHV 170731 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 TXZ096-171530- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ108>111-171530- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ124-136-171530- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ125-137-171530- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ126-138-171530- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ150-151-153-171530- Rusk-Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ149-152-171530- Cherokee-Nacogdoches- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ166-167-171530- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ165-171530- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 131 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$