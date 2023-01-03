TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ108>111-040000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ112-040000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ124-040000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ125-040000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ136-040000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ137-040000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

TXZ126-138-040000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ151-040000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ150-040000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ149-040000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ153-040000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ152-040000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TXZ165-040000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ166-167-040000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

308 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Locally

heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

