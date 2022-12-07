TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ 306 FPUS54 KSHV 070831 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 TXZ096-071630- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ108-071630- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ109-071630- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ111-071630- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ110-071630- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ112-071630- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ126-071630- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ125-071630- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ124-071630- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ136-071630- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ137-071630- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ138-071630- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ151-071630- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ150-071630- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ149-071630- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ165-071630- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ152-071630- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ153-071630- Shelby- Including the city of Center 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ166-071630- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ167-071630- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 231 AM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$

09