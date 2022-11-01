TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ 019 FPUS54 KSHV 010847 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 TXZ096-011630- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ108>111-011630- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ124-136-011630- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ125-137-011630- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ126-138-011630- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ150-151-153-011630- Rusk-Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ149-152-011630- Cherokee-Nacogdoches- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ166-167-011630- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ165-011630- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 347 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

24