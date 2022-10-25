TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ 097 FPUS54 KSHV 250830 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TXZ096-260000- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ108>111-260000- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ112-260000- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ124-125-260000- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ136-260000- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ137-260000- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ126-138-260000- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ151-260000- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ150-260000- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ149-260000- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ153-260000- Shelby- Including the city of Center 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ152-260000- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ165-260000- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ166-260000- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 330 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs around 70. West winds 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$

15

_____