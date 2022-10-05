TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 _____ 315 FPUS54 KSHV 050724 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 TXZ096-052115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108-052115- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ109-052115- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ111-052115- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ110-052115- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ112-052115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ126-052115- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ125-052115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ124-052115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ136-052115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ137-052115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ138-052115- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ151-052115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ150-052115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ149-052115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ165-052115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ152-052115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ153-052115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ166-052115- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ167-052115- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ LAZ001-002-052115- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 224 AM CDT Wed Oct 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather