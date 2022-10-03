TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

789 FPUS54 KSHV 030721

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

TXZ097-032115-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

$$

TXZ096-032115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ108-032115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ109-032115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ111-032115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ110-032115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ112-032115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ126-032115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ125-032115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ124-032115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ136-032115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ137-032115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ138-032115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ151-032115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ150-032115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ149-032115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ165-032115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ152-032115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-032115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ166-032115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ167-032115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

221 AM CDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather