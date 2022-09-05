TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

646 FPUS54 KSHV 050651

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

TXZ096-050800-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-050800-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ124-136-050800-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ125-137-050800-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-050800-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-050800-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ149-152-050800-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-050800-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ165-050800-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-050800-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-050800-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ005-006-050800-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ013-014-050800-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-050800-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

151 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

