TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ 065 FPUS54 KSHV 040815 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 TXZ096-042115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ108>111-042115- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ112-042115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-042115- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-042115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-042115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ124-042115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ136-042115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-042115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ150-042115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ151-042115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ153-042115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ152-042115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ165-042115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-042115- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 315 AM CDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 99. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$