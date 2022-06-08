TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

547 FPUS54 KSHV 080845

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

TXZ096-090000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ108>111-090000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ112-090000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ124-090000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ125-090000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ136-090000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ137-090000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ126-138-090000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ151-090000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ150-090000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ149-090000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ153-090000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5

mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ152-090000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ165-090000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index

values up to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ166-167-090000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5

mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

LAZ017-018-090000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

345 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5

mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

