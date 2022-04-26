TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

730 FPUS54 KSHV 260749

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

TXZ096-262200-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-262200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-126-262200-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-125-262200-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-137-262200-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-151-262200-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-150-262200-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-165-262200-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-262200-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-262200-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-262200-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-262200-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-262200-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ005-006-262200-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5

to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ013-014-262200-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ019-021-262200-

Winn-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

LAZ020-022-262200-

Grant-La Salle-

Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,

Midway, and Olla

249 AM CDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather