TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

352 FPUS54 KSHV 160945

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

TXZ096-170000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ108>111-170000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ112-170000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ151-170000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ150-170000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ149-170000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ153-170000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ152-170000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ165-170000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ166-167-170000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

345 AM CST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather