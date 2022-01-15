TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

TXZ096-160345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the late afternoon. No

snow accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the early evening. Snow accumulations of less than an

inch. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ108>111-160345-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the late afternoon. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the early evening. No snow accumulations expected.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ112-160345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the early

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers from mid evening

through the early morning. No snow accumulations expected. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ126-138-160345-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ137-160345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ125-160345-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ124-160345-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ136-160345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ149-160345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ150-160345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ151-160345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Temperatures nearly steady in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ153-160345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ152-160345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ165-160345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ166-167-160345-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

331 AM CST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

