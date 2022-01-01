TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

148 FPUS54 KSHV 010829

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

TXZ097-020330-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ096-020330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ108-020330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ109-020330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 1 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ111-020330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Slight chance

of showers early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ110-020330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ112-020330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ126-020330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers

through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

late morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ125-020330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ124-020330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Cloudy

in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ136-020330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance

of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Temperatures rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ137-020330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ138-020330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely from late morning through mid

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ151-020330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ150-020330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ149-020330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers through mid

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Partly

cloudy in the late afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ165-020330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ152-020330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ153-020330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the late morning. Chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ166-020330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning, then a

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ167-020330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

229 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning. Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

