TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

011 FPUS54 KSHV 030944

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

TXZ096-040315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ108-040315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ109-040315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ111-040315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ110-040315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ112-040315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ126-040315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ125-040315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ124-040315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ136-040315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ137-040315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ138-040315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ151-040315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ150-040315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ149-040315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ165-040315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ152-040315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ153-040315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ166-040315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ167-040315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

344 AM CST Fri Dec 3 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Chance of showers

in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

