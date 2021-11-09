TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

TXZ096-100000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108-109-100000-

Franklin-Titus-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon and Mount Pleasant

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ111-100000-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ112-126-100000-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ124-100000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ110-125-100000-

Camp-Upshur-

Including the cities of Pittsburg, Gilmer, and Big Sandy

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ136-100000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ137-100000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ138-100000-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ151-100000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ150-100000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ149-100000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-100000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ152-100000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ165-100000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ166-167-100000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

309 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

