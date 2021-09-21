TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

_____

310 FPUS54 KSHV 210745

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

TXZ096-210845-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 mph becoming north with gusts to near 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ108-210845-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ109-210845-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ111-210845-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ110-210845-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ112-210845-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ126-210845-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ125-210845-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ124-210845-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ136-210845-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ137-210845-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ138-210845-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 mph becoming northwest

with higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ151-210845-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ150-210845-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a chance of

showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ149-210845-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ165-210845-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ152-210845-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ153-210845-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ166-210845-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ167-210845-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-210845-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

245 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to near 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather