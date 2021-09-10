TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

_____

513 FPUS54 KSHV 100645

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

TXZ097-110315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ096-110315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ108-110315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ109-110315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ111-110315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ110-110315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ112-110315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-110315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-110315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-110315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ136-110315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-110315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-110315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-110315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ150-110315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ149-110315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-110315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ152-110315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ153-110315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ166-110315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ167-110315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

145 AM CDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather