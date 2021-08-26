TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

358 AM CDT Thu Aug 26 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 6 PM CDT...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

