TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021

_____

455 FPUS54 KSHV 300812

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

TXZ097-310315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ096-310315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108-310315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ109-310315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ111-310315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ110-310315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ112-310315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ126-310315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ125-310315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ124-310315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ136-310315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ137-310315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ138-310315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to

112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ151-310315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ150-310315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ149-310315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to

5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ165-310315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

113 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ152-310315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 113 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-310315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ166-310315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 111 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ167-310315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

312 AM CDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather