TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

_____

685 FPUS54 KSHV 290846

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

TXZ096-300130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108-300130-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ109-300130-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ111-300130-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to

107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ110-300130-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-300130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph becoming east.

Highest heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ126-300130-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds becoming

east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ125-300130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 104 to

107 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-300130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

110 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-300130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 106 to

109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ137-300130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index

readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ138-300130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 104 to

107 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-300130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Highest heat index readings 103 to

106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to

109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-300130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-300130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around

110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-300130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

becoming east. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings

104 to 107 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

110 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-300130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming

east. Highest heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 104 to 107 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-300130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the morning, then becoming east

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-300130-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming north in the morning, then becoming east in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 106 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ167-300130-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

346 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly sunny toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in

the morning, then becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming west after midnight. Highest heat index readings 102 to

105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to

109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

