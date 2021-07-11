TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021 _____ 904 FPUS54 KSHV 110855 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 TXZ096-120330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-120330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ124-136-120330- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ125-137-120330- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-138-120330- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-151-153-120330- Rusk-Panola-Shelby- Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-152-120330- Cherokee-Nacogdoches- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ166-167-120330- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ165-120330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ001-002-120330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ003-004-012-120330- Webster-Claiborne-Bienville- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville, Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ005-006-120330- Lincoln-Union- Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ013-014-120330- Jackson-Ouachita- Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ010-011-120330- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 355 AM CDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$