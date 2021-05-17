TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ 950 FPUS54 KSHV 170824 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 TXZ096-170930- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ108-170930- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ109-170930- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ111-170930- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ110-170930- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ112-170930- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ126-170930- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ125-170930- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ124-170930- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ136-170930- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ137-170930- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ138-170930- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ151-170930- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ150-170930- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ149-170930- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ165-170930- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ152-170930- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ153-170930- Shelby- Including the city of Center 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ166-170930- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ167-170930- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ LAZ001-002-170930- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 324 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather