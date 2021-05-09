TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

107 FPUS54 KSHV 090803

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

TXZ096-100345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ108>111-100345-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-126-100345-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms through the

early morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-125-100345-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ136-137-100345-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ138-151-100345-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ149-150-100345-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the

overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ152-165-100345-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast up to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ017-TXZ153-166-167-100345-

Sabine-Shelby-San Augustine-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, Center,

San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and late evening.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ001-010-100345-

Caddo-De Soto-

Including the cities of Shreveport, Mansfield, Stonewall,

and Logansport

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ002-003-100345-

Bossier-Webster-

Including the cities of Bossier City, Minden, and Springhill

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ011-018-100345-

Red River-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, and Natchitoches

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening through the

overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ004-012-100345-

Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Homer, Haynesville, Arcadia, Ringgold,

and Gibsland

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ005-006-100345-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and

late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ013-014-100345-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late

evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east up to 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ019-021-100345-

Winn-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening through the

overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

LAZ020-022-100345-

Grant-La Salle-

Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,

Midway, and Olla

303 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the early evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely from mid evening through the

overnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early evening. Cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the early

evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

