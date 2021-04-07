TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

_____

127 FPUS54 KSHV 070759

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

TXZ096-080315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 mph

becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108-080315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then mostly sunny in the

late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ109-080315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ111-080315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ110-080315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the

morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ112-080315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-080315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-080315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-080315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ136-080315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ137-080315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ138-080315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-080315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-080315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-080315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ165-080315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers in the late morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ152-080315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-080315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-080315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-080315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the early

evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-080315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

259 AM CDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

