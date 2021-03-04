TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021
362 FPUS54 KSHV 040942
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
TXZ096-050315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ108>111-050315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ112-126-050315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ124-125-050315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ136-137-050315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ138-151-050315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ149-150-050315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ152-165-050315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-050315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
LAZ017-018-050315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
LAZ010-011-050315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
LAZ001-002-050315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-050315-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
LAZ005-006-050315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
LAZ013-014-050315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
LAZ019-021-050315-
Winn-Caldwell-
Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
LAZ020-022-050315-
Grant-La Salle-
Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,
Midway, and Olla
342 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
