TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021
_____
862 FPUS54 KSHV 231704
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
TXZ096-231815-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ108-231815-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ109-231815-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ111-231815-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ110-231815-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ112-231815-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ126-231815-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ125-231815-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ124-231815-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ136-231815-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
$$
TXZ137-231815-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ138-231815-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ151-231815-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
TXZ150-231815-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ149-231815-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ165-231815-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ152-231815-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ153-231815-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ166-231815-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ167-231815-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
LAZ001-002-231815-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
1104 AM CST Tue Feb 23 2021
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
$$
_____
