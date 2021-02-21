TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

_____

567 FPUS54 KSHV 210856

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

TXZ096-220315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Slight chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through

the overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ108>111-220315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through

the overnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ112-220315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance

of showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ136-220315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ137-220315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-220315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ151-220315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ150-220315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening, then a slight

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ149-220315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the early

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers during

the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ153-220315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ152-220315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ165-220315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ166-167-220315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

256 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening, then a

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Slight chance

of showers during the early morning. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

04

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather