TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

_____

476 FPUS54 KSHV 170805

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

TXZ096-180345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then light snow likely early

in the afternoon. Chance of light snow in the late afternoon.

Snow Amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to

5 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet in

the early evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ108>111-180345-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the

afternoon. Light sleet likely in the late afternoon. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts of

2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light snow and light sleet in

the early evening. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows near 10. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-180345-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow through mid afternoon. Light sleet early in

the afternoon, then light snow and light sleet likely in the late

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Snow Amounts of 2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

7 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the

evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and light

snow after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

ARZ071-072-180345-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then light snow and light

sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of

an inch. Snow Amounts of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation

2 to 7 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening,

then a chance of light snow after midnight. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected.

Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ136-180345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light

sleet, light snow and light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow

Amounts up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ137-180345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light

snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of

up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the

early evening. Slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-180345-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow and light sleet through mid afternoon, then

light snow and light sleet likely in the late afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the

evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Temperatures

nearly steady in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ151-180345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning. Light sleet through the day.

Light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around one

quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs

around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light snow and light sleet in the evening,

then a chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-180345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light

freezing rain and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations

expected. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the

evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-180345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow and light sleet in the morning, then light

freezing rain and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation around one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations

expected. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow and light sleet in the

early evening. Slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-180345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning. Light freezing rain and light

sleet through mid afternoon, then light freezing rain and light

sleet likely in the late afternoon. Ice accumulation around one

quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of light rain, light freezing rain, light snow

and light sleet in the early evening, then a chance of light rain

and light freezing rain from mid evening through the overnight.

Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. No snow

accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ152-180345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning. Light freezing rain and light

sleet through mid afternoon, then light freezing rain and light

sleet likely in the late afternoon. Ice accumulation around one

quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain,

light snow and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light

freezing rain and light rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of

less than one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-180345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet through mid

afternoon, then light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

late afternoon. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an inch.

No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-180345-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

205 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Light freezing rain and light sleet through mid

afternoon, then light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the

late afternoon. Ice accumulation around one quarter of an inch.

No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain and

light freezing rain. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of

an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing

rain in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather