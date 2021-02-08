TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of light rain. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60.
North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
437 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
