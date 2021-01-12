TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 11, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

TXZ096-130315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108-130315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ109-130315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ111-130315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ110-130315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ112-130315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-130315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ125-130315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ124-130315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-130315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ137-130315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ138-130315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ151-130315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ150-130315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ149-130315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-130315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ152-130315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-130315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ166-130315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ167-130315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-130315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

227 AM CST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

