TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021
543 FPUS54 KSHV 050900 CCA
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts...CORRECTED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
TXZ096-060315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ108-060315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ109-060315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ111-060315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ110-060315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ112-060315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ126-060315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ125-060315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ124-060315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ136-060315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ137-060315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ138-060315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ151-060315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ150-060315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ149-060315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ165-060315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ152-060315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ153-060315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ166-060315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
TXZ167-060315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
LAZ001-002-060315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
300 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
