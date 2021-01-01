TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

TXZ097-020315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ096-020315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ108-020315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ109-020315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ111-020315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ110-020315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ112-020315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ126-020315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ125-020315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ124-020315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ136-020315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ137-020315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ138-020315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ151-020315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ150-020315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ149-020315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ165-020315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ152-020315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ153-020315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ166-020315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ167-020315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

211 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

