TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020
_____
914 FPUS54 KSHV 300933
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
TXZ096-310315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming south after midnight.
Chance of showers 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ108>111-310315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming southwest after midnight. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ112-310315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty
becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ126-138-310315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph and gusty becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ137-310315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ125-310315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ124-310315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
through mid morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Cloudy. Lows around 40.
East winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ136-310315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with
higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph and
gusty becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ149-310315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ150-310315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ151-310315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ153-310315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ152-310315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ165-310315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ166-167-310315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
333 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms through the
early morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather