TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
TXZ096-180330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early
morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, warmer.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ108>111-180330-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early
morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ124-136-180330-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ125-137-180330-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early
morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ126-138-180330-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early
morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ150-151-180330-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early
morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ149-152-180330-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost from mid evening through the early
morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ153-166-167-180330-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost during the late evening. Areas of frost
during the early morning, then widespread frost after midnight.
Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
TXZ165-180330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the early morning. Widespread
frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
LAZ001-002-180330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the late evening. Widespread
frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
LAZ003-004-012-180330-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the late evening. Widespread
frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5
mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South
winds around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
LAZ005-006-180330-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the late evening. Widespread
frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South
winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
LAZ013-014-180330-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
333 AM CST Thu Dec 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of frost during the late evening. Widespread
frost after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5
mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
