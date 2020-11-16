TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020
_____
828 FPUS54 KSHV 160725
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
TXZ096-170315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph becoming
light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ108>111-170315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ112-170315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming
east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ126-138-170315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ137-170315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ125-170315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ124-170315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
$$
TXZ136-170315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ149-170315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ150-170315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ151-170315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ153-170315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ152-170315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ165-170315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs around
70. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ166-167-170315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
125 AM CST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather