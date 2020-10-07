TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ108-080315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ109-080315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ111-080315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ110-080315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ112-080315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ126-080315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ125-080315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ124-080315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ136-080315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ137-080315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ138-080315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming
east up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ151-080315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ150-080315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ149-080315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ165-080315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ152-080315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ153-080315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ166-080315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ167-080315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
304 AM CDT Wed Oct 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
